Thank you to everyone who took time from their busy schedules to wish Dad a happy 100th birthday at the American Legion or with a card.
Thank you to the American Legion for their recognition of this veteran. A special thank you to Sue Davis for the beautiful and most delicious cakes.
And thank you to Renee Pecenka and Joan Becker for their help, guidance and assistance during the open house.
Dad enjoyed reading each card and shaking hands with those he hasn’t seen in a while. We are all so fortunate that so many of you care about him.
From the Family of Ben Schmitz
