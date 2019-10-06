{{featured_button_text}}

Thank You

Sometimes when life seems empty and we feel alone, we discover the importance of the kindness of others.

Thank you for being a light in a dark and difficult time.

Your friendship, kindness, and prayers meant so very much and will not be forgotten. Just as Steve’s kindness, love, and happiness he brought to those who knew him will never be forgotten.

The family of Steve Seelhammer

