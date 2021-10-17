Thank You Oct 17, 2021 18 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank you to all my family and friends for the cards, flower, gifts, and the wonderful memories on my 90th birthday.Mary Harting 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Glover-Kauten Glover-Kauten