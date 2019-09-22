{{featured_button_text}}

Thank You

The family of Ryan Patrick Keegan would like to extend our sincerest thanks to our relatives, friends, co-workers and community for the overwhelming outpouring of love, support and kindness extended to us throughout Ryan’s tragic accident and sudden passing. They have been a comfort to us during this difficult time. Your thoughtfulness is appreciated and will never be forgotten.

Audra, Alexa, Alivia and Jace Keegan

Dick and Connie Keegan

Denise and Todd Clark

Leta and Dan Schmit

Angi and Todd Fischels

Kevin and Michelle Keegan

Keith and Darcy Keegan

Neal and Katy Keegan

