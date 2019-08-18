Thank You
On behalf of Steve Mager’s family, we’d like to thank his friends for their support and compassion during his illness and death.
It meant the world to us, and we truly appreciate all you did.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Anne Schoonover
Becky Dalluge
Brent Mager
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.