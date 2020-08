× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAVERLY -- We would like to extend a big heart filled THANK YOU to everyone that thought of us on our 50th anniversary!

Due to the pandemic, we have chosen to CANCEL our open house that was scheduled for August 22.

Your thoughtfulness will be remembered for along time and was deeply appreciated!

Darrel and Janice Buchholz

