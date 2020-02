Thank you to all for the birthday cards, calls and wishes.

I feel so blessed to have so many wonderful people thinking of me and making my birthday such a special one.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

I hope you all have a Healthy, Happy and Safe 2020. Thinking of you always and wishing you many blessings.

Betty Kremer

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0