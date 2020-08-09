Thank You

WATERLOO—The family of Richard (Dick) Jensen would like to graciously thank those that helped us with Dick prior to his passing and after. Dr. Lindsay Nie and Nurse Stephanie, we are so thankful for the wonderful care you provided every time we had an appointment. You two ladies rock. Waterloo Fire and Rescue, especially Travis. You sir, went above and beyond your call of duty, and for that my mother and I will be forever grateful to you. Dr. Hill, from the Emergency Room at Unity Point, Chaplain Liz from Unity Point, Dr. Terwilliger from the ICU at Unity Point, the ICU nurses at Unity Point, thank you. We would also like to thank Kristy Brown with Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Home for helping us prepare the services for Dick. A very, very special thank you to John Waychoff and Jim Lowe. Having the two of you with us as we prepared to send Dick, Dad, to his final resting place was extremely comforting and we knew we didn’t have to worry. You two are amazing and we are blessed to know both of you. Blessings to all of you as you continue to do the amazing work you do every day.