Thank you Dec 11, 2022 4 min ago 0 Irene Hanus Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thank you to everyone for all the flowers, birthday cards and birthday wishes on my 95th birthday on Nov. 25.Sincerely,Irene Hanus2029 Pp Ave.Traer, IA 50675 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular John Leslie Chambers WATERLOO — John Leslie Chambers will celebrate his 80th birthday Dec. 6 with a family dinner.