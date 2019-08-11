Thank You
Thank you to everyone for the memorials, cards, flowers, food, prayers and support given to us at this difficult time.
A special thank you to Father Huber, Father Reuter and Father Simington for the funeral Mass, to Bobbie and the choir for the beautiful music and to the ladies for the lunch.
Words cannot express our deep gratitude to our family and friends who have walked this difficult path along with us.
It is greatly appreciated and will never be forgotten.
God bless you all.
The family of Jerry Even
