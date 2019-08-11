Thank You
The Rosie Fischels family would like to thank the following people for their love, visits, prayers, flowers, meals and support during our wife and mother’s illness and passing: Family, friends, medical staff at UnityPoint Hospital and Cedar Valley Hospice Home, Fathers Huber, Simington, Reuter, Dole and Stecher, Deacon Hagarty, servers, Resurrection Choir, American Legion Post 714 and St. Anne’s Circle.
Your kindness will never be forgotten.
Joe, Deb, Kim, Ed, Lisa, Kevin, Carrie
