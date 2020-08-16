Thank you

CEDAR FALLS—Thank you to all who helped celebrate Maxine Bright’s life! To those who cared for her at the Western Home Communities, friends and family who visited her when possible, prayed for and/or with her, or called when she was still with us. Whether you sent condolences, cards, and/or flowers, or attended her funeral service on July 28th at Nazareth Lutheran after her passing. We thank each and every one of you! COVID-19 precautions have prevented us from being able to thank you with a handshake or a hug, but we will hold your kindness forever in our hearts.