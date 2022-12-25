Thank you! Dec 25, 2022 6 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save We would like to thank our family and friends for the gifts and cards we received for our 50th wedding anniversary.It was so good to see everyone at our open house.Gary & Joyce Weber 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story