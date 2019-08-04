{{featured_button_text}}

Thank You

Thank you to my family and friends who helped me celebrate my 90th birthday!

Also, thanks to everyone who sent cards or wished me a “Happy Birthday”!

A special thanks to my children and grandchildren for the “extra” that put my special day over the top.

It was truly a wonderful day!

Blessings always,

Millie Mitchell

