Thank You
Thank you to my family and friends who helped me celebrate my 90th birthday!
Also, thanks to everyone who sent cards or wished me a “Happy Birthday”!
A special thanks to my children and grandchildren for the “extra” that put my special day over the top.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
It was truly a wonderful day!
Blessings always,
Millie Mitchell
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.