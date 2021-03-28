Thank You Mar 28, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank YouThe family of Ed Roed would like to thank you for the many cards, memorials, thoughts, prayers, and the Facebook postings. It was so nice to read and recall memories from John Deere’s and Washburn.The Family of Ed Roed 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Ed Roed John Deere Posting Internet Washburn Memory Facebook Memorial Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story