As another year comes to a close, and many happy children have been able to open their Christmas gifts, we'd like to thank all the generous people and businesses in the Cedar Valley and surrounding communities for making this happen!
The members of the Cedar Falls Exchange Club, as the local representatives for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Foundation, wish to express our sincere appreciation to all the businesses, large and small, who have hosted donation boxes, and also to the people who have helped by filling those boxes.
In total, several thousand toys were donated and were given to around 2,000 area children this year.
The Salvation Army, St. Vincent de Paul, Wartburg's student-led Holiday Shoppe program and Operation Threshold have all been valuable partners in this year's campaign of helping those less fortunate.
Our small group of Exchange Club members wants everyone to know what a wonderful, generous community we live in!
Crossroads Mall has been an amazing supporter of Toys for Tots in this area, and we'd be lost without their generosity! We also would like top thank KWWL and their crew for the publicity they've given us and to U-Haul for letting us use a truck for a day to pick up donations.
The list of businesses who have helped us this year is extensive and is posted on our website.
Each one is an invaluable partner in making special memories for little ones, and relieving stress for those parents who need a little extra help this year.
As the local coordinator for Toys for Tots in Black Hawk and southern Bremer counties, I personally want to thank everyone who offered support to our program!
Lisa Vry-Lageschulte
