Thank You Mar 7, 2021 29 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank YouThanks so very much for all the calls, cards, and greetings we received for our 75th wedding anniversary.Each card and call brought back memories of good friends.We are truly blessed.Thanks again!Lynn & Marge Harned 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Thanks Greeting Card Games Cards Marge Harned Call Wedding Anniversary Memory Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story