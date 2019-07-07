{{featured_button_text}}

Thank You

I would like to thank my family and friends who attended my retirement open house on 5/18/2019.

Also, thank you to everyone for the gifts, many cards, and well-wishes. I am truly blessed!

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

And I am loving my retirement!

Christine Ames

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments