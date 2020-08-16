Thank You
The family of Marlys Krueger would like to express our sincere thanks for the support and sympathy we received at the time of her passing. We are forever grateful for the flower, cards, food, visits, and memorials.
Thank you to Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community Staff, Unity Point, Allen Hospital staff, Hospice staff, Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, and Pastor Dawn Pederson for your loving care of Marlys.
Your thoughtfulness will never be forgotten.
The Family of Marlys Krueger
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!