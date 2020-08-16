You have permission to edit this article.
The family of Marlys Krueger would like to express our sincere thanks for the support and sympathy we received at the time of her passing. We are forever grateful for the flower, cards, food, visits, and memorials.

Thank you to Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community Staff, Unity Point, Allen Hospital staff, Hospice staff, Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, and Pastor Dawn Pederson for your loving care of Marlys.

Your thoughtfulness will never be forgotten.

The Family of Marlys Krueger

