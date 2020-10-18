 Skip to main content
JESUP - The family of Laura "Belle" Demuth, would like to thank everyone for the love and generosity at the time of Belle's passing. Special thanks to: Father Jeffrey Dole. Your support before, during and after our journey turned a unique situation into a beautiful mass for Belle. John Cindy, and White Funeral Home, we are grateful to you for countless reasons and your compassion will be forever remembered. Care Initiatives Hospice, you entered our lives as strangers, and left as family. 

Our hearts are full, with many thanks,

Jill, Darryle, and families

