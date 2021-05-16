 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thank You
0 comments

Thank You

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thank You

Thank you to everyone who helped me celebrate my 95th birthday.

My big day was so blessed with cards, calls, flowers, gifts, and good wishes and I am grateful for everyone’s kindness.

Harriet DeBolt

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News