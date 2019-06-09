Thank You
The family of Jeanne Reuter would like to thank our family and friends that helped us through this difficult time.
Thank you to Father Huber, Sue Davis and the Resurrection Choir, and all who participated in the beautiful Funeral Mass.
Also thank you to the American Legion, St. Joseph ladies and Randall’s for the delicious funeral dinner. To Tony Even for leading the rosary and COF for their honor guard.
Thank you to White Funeral Home Jesup for the personal attention and guidance from the beginning to the end.
Jeanne Reuter Family
