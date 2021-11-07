The families of Glen W. McClain wish to send our sincere thank you to Bickford of Cedar Falls, Unity Point Hospice, Pinnacle Specialty Care of Cedar Falls, ER and nursing staff of Allen Hospital and Unity Point Health Care, John Waychoff and team at Hagarty, Waychoff, Grarup Funeral Service, Father Nils Hernandez and the Queen of Peace Parish, Angus Dei Ministry, American Legion Becker Chapman Post 138, Evansdale Amvets Post 31, U.S. Navy Honor Guard, Patriot Guard Riders, and UAW Local 838.

Glen’s funeral was a beautiful tribute thanks to all of you. A very special thanks to our family, friends, and neighbors for your cards, flowers, concern, and support before and during the loss of our dad, uncle, and grand dad. Glen will be in our hearts and memories forever.