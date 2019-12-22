The family of the Rev. Dr. Charles E. Quirk would like to thank Waterloo Fire and Rescue, Allen Home Health Care, Dr. Geoffery Hodlock and staff, Northcrest, Home Instead, and the prayer team at First Presbyterian Church for all their wisdom and comfort.
Quirk family
