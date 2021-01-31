Thank You

On behalf of Carlos “Chuck” Gomez’s family, we want to thank you for all the prayers, thoughts, phone calls, texts, visits, food, cards, flowers, memorial gifts and all the memories shared. Thank you to UnityPoint 3rd floor medical and ICU staff for their awesome care. Thank you to Hagarty, Waychoff, and Grarup Funeral Home for all their special care. Thank you to the Amvets Post 19 + 31 Honor Guard for the Military Honors for Chuck. Also thank you to Pastor Kapanka for your visits and the beautiful service in memory of him.