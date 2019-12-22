{{featured_button_text}}
The family of Michele Luck Tillman would like to thank everyone for condolences, cards, flowers and memorials.

Special thanks to Pastor Robert Holdorf for officiating the graveside service, American Legion Post No. 0660 for the luncheon and Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home for assisting with arrangements.

Thank you.

Clyde Luck Sr., Tedine Miller, Clyde Jr., Carla, Chad and Conor Luck

