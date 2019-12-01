The family of Catherine (Katie) Schmitz would like to thank family and friends for all the memorials, cards, flowers and plants following the passing of our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Special thanks to the staff of La Porte City Specialty Care and Dr. Renaud for the loving care provided to Mom over the past several years and to Mercy One for her care in the hospital.
Also, thanks to Father Seda, Karen, the choir and ladies of St. Mary's for help with her services and dinner. Your kind expression of sympathy will always be remembered.
