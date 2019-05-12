{{featured_button_text}}

Thank You

A heartfelt thank you for the calls, cards, and memorials given in the passing of our father, Harold Weihe.

Thank you to those who attended the visitation, funeral and those who shared special memories. A special thank you to the McDonalds coffee group, family friends Colleen Clark, and Greg Sexton.

Finally, thank you to the Evansdale Police/Fire and Ambulance crews, Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49, U.S. Navy Funeral Honors, and Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.

The Family of Harold Weihe

