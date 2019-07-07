{{featured_button_text}}

Thank You

Thank You, Thank You, Thank You: To my family, friends and all who came to my open house and those who sent cards. Also, thank you to Father Bullock for his special birthday blessings at Mass.

Words cannot express how wonderful and memorable you all made my birthday. I felt so blessed and honored by your kindness and thoughtfulness.

What a joy and pleasure you all are! My heartfelt thanks to each of you.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

May the Good Lord Bless You Always and in All Ways.

Love,

Carm Quirk

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments