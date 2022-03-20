Thank you Mar 20, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank youLillian Reid would like to thank the many friends and her family for making her 99th birthday so special.Your thoughtfulness and caring was greatly appreciated. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Clarence Wagner WATERLOO — Clarence Wagner will celebrate his 90th birthday with an open house March 19 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Ekho Ridge Club House, 4104 Ekho R…