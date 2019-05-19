Thank you
Thank you to University of Iowa Hospitals and MercyOne Medical Center for the care you gave Tom Mangrich before his passing.
Also to the Cedar Valley Hospice for their great care. Thank you also to all our family and friends and co-workers for all their love and support and all the ways you took care of us during this difficult time.
Also thank you to Fathers Huberg and Reiter for the Mass. Thank you to my church circle for serving the meal.
Also thanks to White Funeral Home in Jesup.
Sue Mangrich
