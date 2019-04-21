{{featured_button_text}}

Thank You

We will be forever grateful to everyone for their outpouring of support, prayers, kind words and visits during our difficult time.

Jim loved God, his family and put others first. Always had a smile, a wave and a jokester — never found anyone with a fault.

Our thanks to Drs. Pasarin, Metha, Tidwell, also VA clinic Dr. Baridan and staff, Paramedic Steve with Fire Department, the Revs. Stecher and Karnik, church choir and luncheon committee, the military honor guards at the cemetery, John with Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup.

The gifts of flowers, food, cards and memorials were very kind and appreciated. The support attendance and stories were an example of how Jim touched so many lives.

Jim was always prepared, and God was ready for him but let him celebrate his special day — St Patrick’s Day — with a family gathering.

Until we are together again, you will be missed, but our love will always be in our hearts.

Elsie,

Gene and Terri McElmeel family

and Scott and Ann Durscher family

