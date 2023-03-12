The family of Rosemary Delagardelle would like to thank everyone for the prayers and kindness during her long lifetime, short illness and at the time of her death.

Thank you to Father Diehm for the beautiful Mass; Sue Davis and the Resurrection Choir, Renee and all who helped with the dinner; and to Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Home for the personalized service.

Thanks to everyone for the memorials during this difficult time. She will be celebrating her 95th birthday this St Patrick’s Day with her Heavenly family.