Thank You Apr 25, 2021 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank YouPARKERSBURG-Thank you for your thoughts, prayers, cards, and kind words at the passing of our father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.From the family of Harlan DeGroote:John and Karen TolsmaElvon and Mary WinkelAnd Families 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story