Thank You Feb 21, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank YouWATERLOO-We wish to thank all those who sent cards, called or wished us well on Facebook on our 60th wedding anniversary. Thank you to our children for thinking of us on our special day. And last but not least, Thanks Art, but no sun for me!Don & Vonnie Hendershot 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Art Don Thanks Vonnie Hendershot Facebook Sun Wedding Anniversary Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story