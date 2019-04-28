{{featured_button_text}}

Thank You

Thank you, family and friends, for making my 80th birthday such a fun day.

Your visits, gifts and cards are much appreciated.

A special thank you to my children for all their time and effort to make my day special.

Marvin Westendorf

