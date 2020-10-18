Thank You
WATERLOO - I would like to thank everyone for all of the cards and best wishes I received for my 96th birthday.
You truly made my birthday a happy one.
God Bless,
Bette Lompe
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Thank You
WATERLOO - I would like to thank everyone for all of the cards and best wishes I received for my 96th birthday.
You truly made my birthday a happy one.
God Bless,
Bette Lompe
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.