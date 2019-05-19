{{featured_button_text}}

The family of Lyle Luloff would like to thank you all very much for the cards, flowers, memorials and kind expressions of sympathy following his passing.

Your support at this difficult time was sincerely appreciated.

He truly lived his 101 years to the fullest!

Ivadel Luloff

Rosemary and Larry Bachman and Family

Gary and Gail Luloff and Family

