Thank You
“THANKS” is such a little word. No bigger than a minute, but there’s a world of meaning and appreciation in it.
It’s nice to be thought of in a Very Special Way.
I’ve been blessed with 85 years and surrounded by many FRIENDS, NEIGHBORS, CHURCH MEMBERS and last, but not least, my FAMILY.
I am overwhelmed by what my kids did by asking for a card shower. So far, 187 cards received. WOW! With many fantastic notes.
Plus, a couple wonderful surprise gatherings with food and fellowship.
God is good! May the Lord bless each and every one of you.
Roger D. Bergman
