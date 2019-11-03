{{featured_button_text}}
Thank You

“THANKS” is such a little word. No bigger than a minute, but there’s a world of meaning and appreciation in it.

It’s nice to be thought of in a Very Special Way.

I’ve been blessed with 85 years and surrounded by many FRIENDS, NEIGHBORS, CHURCH MEMBERS and last, but not least, my FAMILY.

I am overwhelmed by what my kids did by asking for a card shower. So far, 187 cards received. WOW! With many fantastic notes.

Plus, a couple wonderful surprise gatherings with food and fellowship.

God is good! May the Lord bless each and every one of you.

Roger D. Bergman

