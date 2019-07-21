{{featured_button_text}}

Thank you

I would like to thank family and friends who helped me celebrate my 75th birthday!

Also, thanks to everyone who sent cards or wished me a “Happy Birthday”!

Special thanks to Debbie, DuWayne, Chuck and Debb for the “extras” that put my special day “over the top.” It was truly a surprise and a wonderful day!

Blessings Always,

Vernon Clefisch

