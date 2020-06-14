The Ben Schmitz family would like to thank everyone for their love, prayers, support, and donations to Immaculate Conception Church during our dad's illness and passing. We want to thank Father Huber for his visits, the virtual mass and burial service for our dad. We want to publicly thank the emergency rooms staff and nursing staff on 3 West at MercyOne, Waterloo, for their support while our dad was in their care. Thank you to Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service for helping us through the pandemic version of visitation. Thank you to the American Legion Nugent Demuth Post 714 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard for the beautiful military rites to honor this veteran. A special thanks to the staffs at Rosewood Estate and Friends at Home for their care of dad over the past couple of years. We are grateful for all the memories that were shared with us during this difficult time. Your kindness is much appreciated and will not be forgotten. The family of Ben Schmitz