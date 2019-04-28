Thank You
Thank you to all our family and friends who helped make our 50th anniversary celebration so memorable.
Whether you sent a card, gave a gift or joined us at our party, we appreciate your kindness.
We are very blessed and feeling very loved.
With sincere thanks,
Joe and Janice Demuth
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.