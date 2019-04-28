{{featured_button_text}}

Thank You

Thank you to all our family and friends who helped make our 50th anniversary celebration so memorable.

Whether you sent a card, gave a gift or joined us at our party, we appreciate your kindness.

We are very blessed and feeling very loved.

With sincere thanks,

Joe and Janice Demuth

