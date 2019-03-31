{{featured_button_text}}

Thank you to everyone who sent condolences to the family of Theresa Stearns.

Thank you to Theresa’s friends and coworkers. Thank you to the first responders.

We appreciate all the donations to various animal shelters in Theresa’s honor. She was a very caring person and will be greatly missed.

