Tanks to all my family and friends for the wonderful 100th birthday party.
I was so blessed by all the lovely wishes and all who shared in my special day.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Thanks again for all the thoughtful cards, flowers and gifts.
This was a day I will always remember.
Dixie Duffy
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.