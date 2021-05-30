Thank You May 30, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank YouThanks to everyone for remembering me on my 80th birthday! I received cards from friends I hadn’t heard from in years and it meant so much to me! I didn’t open any until my actual birthday and then it took me three days to open all 99 cards!God bless you all,Bob Martin 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Birthday Thanks Bob Martin Friend Thank Hear From Bless Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story