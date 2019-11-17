Thank You to Father George Karnik!
CONGRATULATIONS to Father George Karnik, who received the Iowa Governor’s Volunteer Award for his ministry to those imprisoned or jailed.
From 1974-1999, Father George annually led a team in conducting a Christian Experience Weekend at the State Reformatory in Anamosa. Since retirement in 2002 he goes monthly to Anamosa to hear confessions.
He also celebrates Mass and visits with prisoners.
Father George has long been active in social justice ministries and education in the Cedar Valley. He is co-founder of the Discipleship Experience Weekend and Getting Ahead in the Cedar Valley.
