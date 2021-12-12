 Skip to main content
Thank you from the Gary Jacobsen family

We would like to thank everyone for the love and support that our family has received during Gary’s (Jake’s) passing.

A special thank you to Pastor Chip Uhrmach for visiting Gary in the hospital.

A special thank you to Father Benjamin for the funeral mass and for visiting Gary in the hospital.

To all the staff at Allen Hospital that took special care of Gary.

To all the St. Athanasius choir and staff and to everyone who prepared and helped at the luncheon.

To White Funeral Home and to anyone who attended the visitation or funeral.

We would like to thank our family and friends for all the prayers, visits, food, cards, memorials, flowers and kindness you have shown us.

Gary (Jake) Jacobsen family

