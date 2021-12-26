Thank you from the family of Helen Delagardelle

Thank you to everyone for the love and support that our family has received during Helen’s passing. A special thank you to Father Huber for the funeral mass and for visiting her at Northcrest Specialty Care Center. Thank you also to all the staff and the Hospice staff that took care of Helen as well as Hagarty Waychoff funeral home and to anyone who attended the visitation or funeral. We would like to thank our family and friends for all the prayers, visits, food, cards, memorials, flowers, and kindness you have shown us.