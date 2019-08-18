50th Wedding Anniversary!
Rick L. Schwartz and Virginia K. Stevens Schwartz were married Aug. 23, 1969, at Trinity Methodist Church in Waverly.
They have two married daughters, Steffany Kroeger (Matt) and Sara Flynn (Matt). Grandchildren are Gabriel and Jillian Kroeger, Vincent and Sebastian Flynn.
They will celebrate later with a cruise to Alaska.
