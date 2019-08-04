65th Fettkether Family Reunion
The 65th annual Fettkether Family Reunion was held at City Park, Fairbank, on Sunday, July 21.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Eighty family members came from Iowa, North Carolina, Texas and Minnesota, ages 6 months to 92.
Eighteen originals from the first reunion (1954) were in attendance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.