{{featured_button_text}}

65th Fettkether Family Reunion

The 65th annual Fettkether Family Reunion was held at City Park, Fairbank, on Sunday, July 21.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Eighty family members came from Iowa, North Carolina, Texas and Minnesota, ages 6 months to 92.

Eighteen originals from the first reunion (1954) were in attendance.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments